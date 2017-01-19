Editor:

I would think that by now we are well aware of President Obama’s opinion of himself and his place in history as bring the greatest President this country has ever had. At least as he sees himself. For a large percentage of the population, we are breathing a sigh of relief that we have survived a Presidency that surpasses Jimmy Carters as bring the worst in history and I’m sure Jimmy is happy about that as well.

Now Obama, unlike other notable figures in history, does not plan to fade into the sunset and allow history decide how he is to be remembered as he is taking a house in Washington D.C. and he fully intends to fire back if that upstart Donald Trump attempts to diminish his great accomplishments during his eight years as the number one leader of the free world. Already the Trump administration has plans to abolish his No. 1 achievement and do away with the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something that works without bankrupting the nation and he Obama will not let that happen. Along with his trusted Democratic friends, but now he will have to do this without the help of Harry Reid, as Dear Old Harry has retired to rest on his laurels.

After listening to President Obama tell how this country is so much better off after his years as leader I can only come to one conclusion, either President Obama is delusional, psychotic or mentally unbalanced, or a combination of all three. There is no doubt as black athletes say, “He can talk the talk but he can’t walk the walk.” He is a great talker as long as he has his teleprompter in front of him, but otherwise he is lost.

It is a fact that he has added more to our National Debt than all the previous Presidents combined. We hear that unemployment is under five percent in the country, yet they do not count the 95 million Americans out of the labor force because they cannot find a job. If that figure was added, the percent of unemployed would be closer to 20 percent and that would not be good for Mr. Obama’s legacy.

The list goes on and on. Mr. Obama has spent millions of dollars to keep all his records sealed and out of the public eye and this includes school as well as birth records and one thing psychiatrists are only too quick to point out is that “People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing.” This is sound advice so it would seem that Mr. Obama has plenty to hide.

Bud Olinger

El Dorado Springs