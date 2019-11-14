Cedar County screens “Right to Harm” documentary Dear editor, thanks to generous grass roots donations, Cedar County has the opportunity to screen the timely, relevant documentary, “Right to Harm,” Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Opera House Theater, 105 North Main Street, El Dorado Springs.

Missouri is not the first state to face an unwelcome invasion of massive industrial concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). “Right to Harm” chronicles the public health impact of CAFOs through the eyes of residents of five rural communities across the U.S., ordinary people like us. When pushed to their limit, these disenfranchised citizens banded together to demand justice from their legislators.

In our case, our Cedar County Commission, as part of a small coalition, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 19, alleging Senate Bill 391 is unconstitutional and does not operate to rescind previously adopted county health ordinances.

SB 391 became law on Aug. 31. On Oct. 31, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green denied a motion by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to dismiss our Cedar County et al lawsuit filed against Gov. Parson, Missouri Conservation Clean Air Commission, Missouri Clean Water Commission.

All three counts of the case were upheld and the case will proceed with the next scheduled hearing on Dec. 9 in Jefferson City.

Panelists from our area with experience and expertise dealing with the impact of CAFOs will speak and answer questions following the screening.

Reserve free tickets online now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/right-to-harm-documentary-screening-tickets-78017926719.

At the Opera House Theater outside ticket window, show your printed ticket or the ticket saved to your Smart phone. Cheryl Y. Marcum Cedar Countian for Local Control.