Editor:

Back in the early spring I stated experiencing severe pain and swelling in my left leg. After a trip to the doctor and some tests at the hospital the result was a blood clot. I got to spend a couple days in the hospital, staff and care was great. The swelling also had caused an ulcer sore on my foot.

I have not had to make a single trip out of town for any testing and/or treatment. Through our hospital, I have been able to see a heart specialist, foot specialist and treat the sore on my foot at the wound care clinic.

It is a blessing to have a hospital in our community.

Vote yes Aug. 6. Let’s save our local health care.

Thanks,

Scott Berning,

El Dorado Springs