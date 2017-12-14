Editor:

In order to stop the flag protesting at football games with the hopes of regaining attendance at the games, Roger Goodell and the NFL has decided to pay the protesters some $90 million for their pet projects. To me, this is like giving candy to a kid to stop him from whining and acting out. Just where do you think the $90 million is coming from? It is coming from charities that were earmarked for Breast Cancer and Veterans Charities. They already disrespect the veterans by protesting the flag, now they are stabbing them in the back by taking from their charities. Just how much lower can the NFL go? A source states that some tickets are selling for as low as $10 just to get people in the stands.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs