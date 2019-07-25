A recent column in the Rural Missouri magazine stated that 43% of the rural hospitals in Missouri are operating in the red. Especially in rural areas we only get to keep what we SUPPORT and USE.

CCMH has two factors that may help it survive: a history of excellent patient care and the new branch medical school in Joplin. Hopefully we can be an adjunct training site for the new physicians and attract some to stay. This likely will not happen without our hospital.

I urge every Cedar County voter to support our hospital and your healthcare in the August election.

Jack Reynolds,D.O.