Editor:

George Orwell once wrote, “If liberty means anything at all, it means to tell people what they do not want to hear.” Dissent is essential to allow all points of view to be given and considered. Freedom of speech is central to a free society.

Suppression is to limit or control free speech. There are several types of suppression, among those being direct action, indirect action and self a suppression.

Direct action tries to silence the dissenter in a forthright manner, such as not allowing him to speak in certain places or by using physical violence against him in order to disable him from speaking. The government itself may criminalize some forms of speech and/or expression.

Indirect suppression occurs when powerful interest groups control major institutions of employment and education. Those who find the institutionalized ideas irrelevant to their own have their own ideas suppressed through lack of opportunity.

Self-censorship occurs when individuals are concerned about risking their employment status, standing in an academic course, and/or ability to live without a threat. Self-censorship makes direct and indirect suppression unnecessary. It allows others to spread their ideas rampantly without check, which can have disastrous results.

Much of this letter was taken from wikipedia and other sources on the internet.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs