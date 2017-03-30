Editor:

Last Saturday, March 25, my son and I went to Jeff City to a “Make America Great Again” rally. I was disappointed to see how few Trump supporters were there; only about 100. Folks, if we don’t get behind and support our president, we won’t have him much longer. We marched around the Capital holding our signs and singing patriotic songs. There were no communist radicals at Jeff City but they were at Trump rallies at Hunting Beach, CA, Omaha, NB and Philadelphia, PA; among other places.

Folks, these people want to take your and my rights away; all of them. Their plan is to usher in the “New World Order” totalitarian dictatorship. If they are successful, our rights are gone. Forget Democrat-Republican. Let’s unite and take America Back.

See you at the next Trump rally.

Oren Harris

Stockton