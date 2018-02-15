Dear CCMH and Jana Witt,

We wanted to let the CCMH Board and Miss Jana know that we are grateful for the change in the policy, allowing organizations like the Calico Clippers Vet Quilt project to rent/use the community room in Stockton at no charge.

Last week our letter was in the paper with our concerns. When it was mailed to the Sun Newspaper we were unaware of any changes made in the policy. When it was made known to us, we tried to stop our letter from being published but were unable to do so.

Again we wish to thank the Board for the change in policy.

Sandy Kicker, Jamie Haines, Nancy Thomason, Vicki Kirkpatrick, Judy Williams, Jane Harrington, Sheryl Cully and other Calico Clipper members