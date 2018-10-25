Editor:

I really think that the Democrat Party has run out of ideas. Ever since Donald Trump took office, and even before that, the Democrats seem to be in attack mode.

After her loss, Hillary Clinton stated that we need to resist, desist, persist, and enlist. More recently, she stated “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. “Maxine Waters stated, “If you see anyone from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gas station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Cory Booker said, “When they go low, we kick them” (I am sure he did not mean this literally, but in today’s society, it gives anyone any excuse to become physically violent).

Sarah Sanders, Ted Cruz, Candace Owens, and Charlie Kirk, as well as other Trump supporters have been attacked, screamed at, and chased out of restaurants. Numbers of politicians have been doxxed, having private information such as home addresses and private family information given out so protesters can harass them. Many of the demonstrators are paid to do this.

After much of this, Mazie Hirono states that liberal activists harassing GOP officials is justified.

Maybe Trump was right when he said, “Republicans create jobs. Democrats create mobs.”

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs