Editor:

We had the privilege of attending the Vietnam Wall ceremony is Stockton Saturday, May 13. The Wall was set up on the school’s football field facing the bleachers. It was a perfect setting with green grass in the foreground and numerous flags behind the Wall flying against the blue sky for the background. We thought the ceremony, with its various interesting parts, was very appropriate for the occasion.

Included was recognition of the families of the Cedar County men on the Wall. It was all a sober, grim reminder of the sacrifices that have been paid by our men and women of the Armed Forces throughout our history and, I might add, are still being paid today.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to the City of Stockton for hosting this event, and to the many volunteers who helped make the event very special. Thank you all.

Sencerely,

Neale and Gayle Teague

El Dorado Springs