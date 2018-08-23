Editor:

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to his/her dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which he/she will abandon all logic and reason.

Symptoms for this condition can be very diverse, ranging from hysterical outbursts to a complete mental break. TD can also often result in the sufferer exhibiting violent homicidal, or even genocidal desires.

Sufferers have also been known to wish direct self harm on themselves (such as tax increases, a desire for an economic recession, and even nuclear war), provided that an action might in some way hurt Donald Trump.

Paranoia is also a common symptom of TDS. Sufferers have been known to believe that they are in someway being persecuted, and some cases believe they are about to be a victim of genocide. The paranoia does, however, not seem to be bad enough to make TDS sufferers act on their beliefs to the extent of attempting to actually leave the United States.

If properly treated, sufferers of TDS can make a full recovery. Many sufferers have been known to grow out of TDS, yet many can only be treated by having their condition directly treated through the application of logical reasoning. It is also known that products containing soy can exasperate the condition.

This information was taken from the internet.

Mark Rogers

El Dorado Springs