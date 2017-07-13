On Aug. 8, 2017, an election will be held to determine who will fulfill the remaining term of the 28th Senatorial seat opened by the election of previous Senator and now Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson.

Representative Sandy Crawford will be guest speaker at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on July 19 starting at 11:30. She will discuss her bid for the 28th district senatorial seat.

Following the luncheon, Mrs. Crawford will be at Hammons Emporium from 1:30 to 2:30 for a public meet and greet to share her political beliefs and hear from the citizens of Cedar County.

Representative Crawford will conclude her visit at the Cedar County Courthouse.