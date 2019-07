The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will sponsor the 34th Annual Summer Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles show at the Carthage Memorial Hall from 0 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, located at 407 S. Garrison (Hwy. 571).

Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri.

Admission is free. For more information, call Brad Potter at 417/682-4500.