On Saturday, Oct. 7, Vernon County 4-H will host the 54th Annual 4-H Chicken BBQ. This is the major fundraiser for the 4-H program in Vernon County. 4-H members have tickets for sale at this time and tickets are also available at the Extension Office in the Vernon County Courthouse. Come out and enjoy at great meal with family and friends.

Chicken tickets are $8.50. A very limited number of tickets will be sold at the door so, please purchase tickets from 4-H members by Sept. 11. Club members must turn in all ticket sales by September 15. Vernon County 4-H appreciates everyone for their support of this event.