On Friday, Aug. 31, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold a 5th Friday Benefit Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.Jay Wright will be the MC.

Proceeds will go toward area persons or square dance friends needing assistance, or area agencies serving the community.

Admission is by donation. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend.

For more information, call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226 or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.