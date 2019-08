On Friday, Aug. 30, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold their 5th Friday benefit dance with Jay Wright as MC. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

Admission is by donations and proceeds go to help needy folks in the area and square dance friends.

For more information, call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226 or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.