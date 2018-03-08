The 91st All-Breed Performance Tested Bull Sale is set for 7 p.m., March 26, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, 6281 Independence Dr., Springfield.

The 46 head of bulls come from 17 breeders located in southwest Missouri. Included are 42 Angus, three Polled Herefords and one SimAngus.

Catalogs are available from sale manager, Pam Naylor of Buffalo (tel: 417-345-8330) and can also be viewed online at www.swmobcia.com.

The bulls in the sale range in age from 13 to 20 months. All have passed a breeding soundness exam and met several performance standards to qualify for the sale. For example, they must have an adjusted 365-day weight of 1100 pounds or more and have a 5 frame score or better.

Perhaps even more challenging is their expected progeny difference (EPD) requirement. Bulls must rank in the top 50th percentile for three or more of these EPD traits: calving ease direct (birth weight if CED is not available); weaning weight; yearling weight; milk; intramuscular fat/marbling score; rib-eye area for non-parent bulls.

There are breeds that have more important EPDs that buyers may want to consider. However, these six cover calving, growth and carcass traits. The catalog lists nine EPD or index values for each bull. On sale day, one-half or more of the bulls will have an update on their EPDs as genomic tests will have been run by that time. Genomic testing simply adds accuracy to a number of traits.

“Bull buying is a worrisome experience since it is a sizeable investment but using performance data helps reduce the risk of buying a bull that could set your breeding program back. Using EPD performance data, backed by genomics along with knowledge of your cow herd’s needs helps you make a wiser selection,” said Eldon Cole, livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

For details on using performance data in bull selection contact these extension livestock specialists: Eldon Cole, Mt. Vernon, 417-466-3102; Patrick Davis, Stockton, 417-276-3313; Andy McCorkill, Buffalo, 417-345-7551; or Randy Wiedmeier, Gainesville, 417-679-3525.