The December board meeting of the Cedar County Ambulance District has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Stockton Ambulance Barn.

Included on the agenda is an item for the board to accept the resignation of the District 3 board member and one for the appointment of a new board member.

Other items on the agenda include tower update, inventory and insurance for repairs to the Stockton barn.