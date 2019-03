A blood drive is scheduled from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Church of Christ, 302 East Hospital Road. Most negative blood types are in short supply.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.