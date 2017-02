El Dorado Springs Senior Center – Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 – Noon E-File Site. Starting Feb. 7, for tax appointment call 417-876-5574.

St Clair County Courthouse – Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MOPTC (Circuit Breaker only). Starting Feb. 9, for appointment call 417-646-2449

Korth Senior Center – Wednesdays 9 – Noon MOPTC (Circuit Breaker Only). Starting Feb. 8, for appointment call 417-276-5306.