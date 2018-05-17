The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will conduct a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 24, in the Church of

Christ in El Dorado Springs.

There is a Code Red Alert to Type O negative blood.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.