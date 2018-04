The Cedar County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the courthouse in Stockton.

Hallie Thompson, democratic contender for the 4th Congressional District in Missouri will be our guest speaker for the evening.

Hallie will face-off with Renee Hoagenson in the August primary to run against Vicky Hartzler. May the best one win.

Darrell Martin, Secretary, 296- 3754.