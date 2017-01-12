New members of the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Council will be elected from Jan. 15 – 21 from candidates nominated by county citizens.

The County MU Extension Council is the governing body for University activities in Cedar County. Council members work throughout the year with University of Missouri Extension staff to determine the county’s needs for educational programming and then help plan activities to meet these needs.

“Anyone, 18 years of age or older, interested in education and the progress of our county should vote for the nominees of their choice,” said Patrick Davis, County Program Director. “The resources of the Universities are available to us. It is our responsibility to put these resources into effective use.”

The nominees for the six Council positions are:

·North District (Washington, Cedar, and Box Townships) (three council positions).

Glenda Pate, Amy Hedrick, Rose Mott, Frank Anderson

·South District (Benton, Linn, Madison and Jefferson Townships) (three council positions).

Larry Newman, Tom Bryant, Gary Glover, Elva Weber, Joy Rutledge, Sarah Bock.

Voting will be available at the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center (113 South St., Stockton), Stockton City Hall and Farm Bureau Insurance Office – Insurance Agent Maranda Spangler in El Dorado Springs. during regular business hours. You may also vote online at www.extension.missouri.edu/cedar. You must live within the district that you are voting for. Any eligible voter who would prefer to vote by mail ballot can contact the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center, 417 – 276 – 3313, and request a ballot. When completed, the ballots can be returned by mail to 113 South St, Stockton, Mo. 65785. Ballots being returned by mail should be postmarked by Jan.19, 2017. For information about the local election process, contact the Extension Center at 417/276 -3313.