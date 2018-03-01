The Cedar County Republican Party Central Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, in Room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is for the preparation of the Lincoln Day Banquet and the upcoming election cycle.

The Cedar County Republican Party Central Committee currently has seats open in the following townships: Box, one woman; Cedar, one man, one woman; Madison, one man, one woman; Washington, one man. If you are a registered voter having lived in your township for one year or more and want to participate in supporting Republican candidates, come join us in this effort.

If you have any questions, please call Marlon Collins at 417-276-7766

The public is welcome to attend.