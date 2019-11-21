Thursday, Nov. 21, will be the last collection date for food for the Christmas Basket Project. Canned veggies, stuffing mix, and other items you use in your Christmas meal will make someone else’s day much happier. Shelf-stable food may be dropped off at the Baptist Church between 9 and noon.

The Basket Committee will then order any additional items needed to complete the food boxes. Your cash donations will be used to purchase these shelf-stable additional items along with ham, milk, eggs and bread to supply Christmas dinners to over 200 families in need in the community.

Cash donations may be sent to treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.

Toys (value up to $20, please) may be dropped off at Fugate Motors until Saturday, Dec. 7.