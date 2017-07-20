The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail or fax for the Special Election is Aug. 2. Send absentee ballot requests to Peggy Kenney, Cedar County Clerk, c/o Voter Registration, 113 South St. Stockton, MO 65785 or fax your request to 417/276-3461. Requests must include name, phone number, address to mail the ballot to, reason for voting absentee, birth date or last four of your social security number and the signature of each person requesting to vote absentee.

Voters may cast their absentee ballots in person in the office of County Clerk Peggy Kenny until 5 p.m. the day before the election. Absentee ballots returned by mail or in person must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 8.

For your convenience, the county clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for absentee voting.