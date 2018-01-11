Filing closes on Jan. 16 for a number of Cedar County offices. The deadline is 5 p.m. The offices will be closed on Monday, Jan 15, for Martin Luther King Day.

For El Dorado Springs City Council, there will be one opening for the seat currently held by Brad True who has filed.

For Ambulance Board, two have filed for the District 2 seat – John “Rusty” Norval – the incumbent, and John L. Walker Jr. who is currently on the Hospital Board and intends to keep that position.

No one has filed for the District 5 seat on the CCAD held by John Wilson.

Two seats will be up for election on the hospital board currently held by Judy Renn and Jan Neale. No one has filed at this time.

For the El Dorado Springs Special Road District, Lalan Cole has filed for the seat he currently holds.

For the El Dorado Springs School Board, the seats currently held by Josh Floyd and Bennie Brower will be filled at the next election.