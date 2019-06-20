MU Extension, Missouri SBDC, SBA and USDA are working together to provide a meeting to discuss programs that these individual organizations have to power rural small businesses. This meeting will be at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce office (1303 S State Highway 32, El Dorado Springs, Missouri 64744) on Thursday, June 27, at 12:00 p. m. to 1:00 p. m.

This event is designed to inform entrepreneurs, small business owners and community organizations about the federal lending programs and resources powered by the SBA, USDA, and Missouri SBDC. “This will be a very useful and helpful meeting to members of the entrepreneurial and small business sector of the El Dorado Springs area,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist in Stockton, Mo.

The event is free to the public. If you plan to attend, please register by June 26 by contacting the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313 or by email at cedarco@missouri.edu.

For more information or if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center.