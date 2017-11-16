Mark your calendars for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, in the Leeper Center in downtown El Dorado Springs, as the Preserve Our Past Society hosts the wonderful and amazing Duke Mason Band for a country buffet dinner followed by a show.

Duke Mason is a special performer because of his unique height of only 46 inches. However, his talent and charismatic personality bring a respect and dignity to his singing that only few are chosen to have. A truly multi-talented and exciting performer, Duke sings, plays guitar, keyboard, bass and drums.

Duke Mason comes from a singing family. He began singing in personal appearances with his family when he was only 4 years old. At the age of 7, he met and sang with the world famous “Duke of Paducah” at a state fair in Des Moines, IA. He has also been a featured soloist with his family in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, Jamaica and Mexico. Since their appearance on NBC’s “Real People” in 1980, Duke and the Mason family have been in constant demand for personal appearances at State and County Fairs, Schools and Colleges, Theme Parks, Civic and Church Groups, as well as Radio and TV.

Duke has appeared on programs with country greats including: George Jones, Dale Evans, The Blackwood, Albert E. Brumley Jr., Pat Boone, LeRoy VanDyke, Archie Campbell, Faron Young, “Hee-Haw” star Lulu Roman, Donna Douglas of “The Beverly Hillbillys”, and many others. Duke has also appeared as a soloist and piano player for country music singer Tommy Overstreet.

Duke has made several guest appearance with The Terry Mike Jeffrey Band of Paducah, KY. With the TMJ Band, Duke has performed for, and received enthusiastic responses from audiences in Nashville, Tunica, Memphis, Jackson, Paducah and Joplin. Over the past few years, Duke has performed several times with the Terry Mike Jeffrey Band at events and dances sponsored by Graceland in Memphis. On several occasions, Duke has had the honor of performing with the legendary singing group the Jordanaires.

From 1996 to 1999, Duke performed with the Chapelaires at the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage seven nights a week. Duke was vocalist and keyboardist and MC for the Chapelaires, sang a variety of Gospel and contemporary songs. In addition, Duke hosted and performed in six gospel shows throughout the week. During 1998 he was a cast member of the inspiring Fountain of Angels show also at Precious Moments Chapel. For ten seasons he has been one of the most popular attractions in the Midwest.

In January 2000, Duke became headliner and also musical director at the historic Main Street Music Theatre in Webb City. He produced and arranged a weekly two-hour variety show. Duke lead the Heartland Band, a cast of seven talented performers and musicians, in a high energy stage show that was completely different every week. Duke has appeared several times on the Maury Povitch Show and has also been in some independent films.

All proceeds from the show will be used at the historic Wayside Inn Museum annex that will house a special military and veteran tribute room along with El Dorado Springs school historical senior composites and a wide variety of school memorabilia. The Preserve Our Past Society is a not for profit organization.

Cost for this event, dinner and a show is $25. Please contact Paula Newman for tickets or more information at 417/296-5990. Tickets may also be purchased at Mid Missouri Bank, Shannon and Associates, or Madalyn’s Kitchen in Schell City.