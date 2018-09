The Fair Haven Park board will host a breakfast smorgasbord from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 15.

For a $6 donation for adults, $4 for children 4 – 10, get all you care to eat of pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and coffee or tea. Children under 4 eat free.

All donations used for upkeep of Fair Haven Park which is located eight miles NE of Walker on b Hwy. C.