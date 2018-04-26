The El Dorado Springs R-II High School will host a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive on Monday, April 30. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 901 Grand Street. Use the Grand Street entrance because of the construction on the Park Street side.

For more information, contact Kevin Rentel (417) 876-5103

O negative blood supplies are currently at less than a one-day reserve level. This is a critical shortage and O negative blood donors are strongly urged to give as soon as possible at a CBCO blood drive or donor center near you.