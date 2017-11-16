Don’t miss out. Dec. 8 and 9, from 5-10 p.m. Camp Galilee will host its annual Light of Galilee celebration.

Come enjoy the free walk through lake side light display, concessions, live entertainment and some awesome local craft and business booth style shopping.

This is a great event to get some of that Christmas list shopping done while trying a chance to spend some quality time with your family.

For more information, contact Katrina Herschberger via call or text at 417-876-7490.