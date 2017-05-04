After historic flooding across many parts of southwest Missouri, Missouri Department of Transportation crews are monitoring flooded roads and waiting for high water to recede. The focus once water recedes will be on removing debris and assessing damage to roadways and bridges.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving around barricaded roads until MoDOT can inspect and make necessary repairs. The closings are a matter of public safety.

As water recedes, some roadways may appear to be acceptable for travel. However, there could be unseen damage. MoDOT crews are traveling around the southwest Missouri area inspecting bridges, culverts and roadways looking for damage. Until MoDOT is sure roadways are safe for travel, they will remain closed.

In other areas, MoDOT crews will be clearing debris from low-water crossings and from roads where water has deposited debris. The work could take several hours to several days to complete.

Drivers should use caution and be patient as roads could be closed for several days or longer, depending on the severity of the damage.

Currently, several major roadways in southwest Missouri continue to be impacted by high water. Here is a listing of those impacts:

· I-44 east of Lebanon: closed at the Gasconade River at Mile Marker 144. Traffic is detoured. The closing will increase traffic on Route 60 east of Springfield. This will cause significant traffic delays.

· Westbound Route 60 between Missouri Route 125 and Greene County Farm Road 213 between Springfield and Rogersville: Route 60 traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction and moved to the eastbound side of Route 60.

· Route 60/65 interchange in southeast Springfield: The northbound-to-westbound ramp remains closed, but is expected to open sometime Sunday afternoon. The rest of the interchange is OPEN to traffic.

MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map is being updated ‘round the clock and is the best source for the latest updates on road closings across Missouri and especially in southwest Missouri.