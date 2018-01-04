Fried Chicken Friday, with all the fixin’s, will be proudly co-sponsored by Shelter Insurance and H&R Block. The event will be held at the Center, located at 604 S. Forest from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

The Senior Center’s famous mouth watering Cinnamon Roll fundraiser will be held from 7-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. First come, first serve.

The Center’s monthly dinner fundraiser will now be held on the third Sunday of each month and will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. The Center is honored to have Angie’s Cakes catering this event. Angie’s Cakes will serve pulled pork sandwiches and/or pineapple ham with baked potatoes and veggies and Angie’s signature cake for dessert.