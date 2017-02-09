The Opera House Arts Council is proud to present another scholarship fundraiser featuring local talent showcase, at 7 p.m. this Thursday night, Feb 9, at the Opera House Theatre in downtown El Dorado Springs.

This week our featured male vocalists include Mr. Tim Wilson and his powerful voice, Mr. Jack Wallace with his Waylon style, and Mr. Terry Simmons. Our featured female guests appearing include Carrie Estelle Shinn, Emily Shinn, Ginelle Esry and Paula Newman.

We will have a wide variety of music including some new and classic country and some old time gospel for an evening of fun for the whole family.

Please mark your calendars for Thursday and come support our local talent and help build our scholarship fund to support our local graduating seniors this year.

Admission is $7 per person at the door. For more information contact 296-5990.