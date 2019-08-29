The 23rd Annual Stockton Lake Cleanup Event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. The event will be held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day and is sponsored by the Missouri Stream Team and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Gap Shelter located adjacent to the Senator Christopher (Kit) Bond Visitor Center and Administration Building and will be asked to assist with a variety of tasks lake wide. Tasks include: shoreline litter pickup, underwater cleanup at beaches and boat ramps, trail maintenance and extension, and the planting of trees, flowers and shrubs.

Any individuals interested in volunteering may call the following to obtain additional information or to register for the event: Stockton Project Office at: 417-276-3113 or email Clint.B.Moore@usace.army.mil.

In appreciation of your efforts, a free lunch sponsored by the Stockton Chamber of Commerce will follow the clean-up at noon. Volunteers will also receive prizes donated from local businesses.