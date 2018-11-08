The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will have their Holiday Soup Bazaar and Baked Goods Sale on Friday, Nov. 16, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the El Dorado Springs Christian School Gymnasium at 1600 S Ohio.

Tickets are $7 and available at the door, at the hospital gift shop 1 to 4 week days or from any Auxiliary member.

Tickets for the $100 Christmas Stocking are only $1 each.

Activities include a Cookie, Baked Goods and Candy sale and table centerpieces for sale by local vendors.

Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for Cedar County Memorial Hospital.