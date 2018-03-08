Vernon County – Drivers will need to find alternate routes Little Dry Wood Creek bridge on Route N between County Road 1250 and County Road 1400 is CLOSED beginning the week of March 12, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will close the bridge so they can replace the deteriorating structure.

Once the bridge is closed, crews will have 105 calendar days to build the news bridge and open it to traffic.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing.

There will be no signed detour, so drivers will need to find alternate routes around the work zone.

The existing bridge was built in 1962 and is experiencing increasing deterioration. The new bridge will be slightly wider, higher and longer than the existing one. Approximately 400 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project background:

· Prime Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, Jefferson City.

· Completion Date: Oct. 31, 2018 (Contractor expects to complete the project by late spring).

· Total Project Cost: $1.3 million.