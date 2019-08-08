Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold beginning square dance lessons with Jay Wright as instructor.

Lessons will be held at the Neal Senior Center, 301 North Main, Nevada from 7 to 9 p.m. The first lesson is free and lessons will continue weekly until December. New students will be accepted on Aug. 13, 20 and 27. Casual attire is recommended, along with comfortable shoes. A partner is not required.

For more information, call the Millers at 417-321-3226, the Eberts at 417-667-3069 or the Harolds at 417-465-2241.