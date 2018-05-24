If you are baffled when trying design your landscape, come and learn a simple way from Jamie Kidd. The class will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the Healthy Nevada meeting room, 212 W. Walnut, Suite B, Nevada.

Jamie has developed a very effective teaching program making landscape design simple. Jamie Kidd retired after nine years as a Horticulture Specialist from Kansas State University Extension. She taught horticulture for seventeen years at the Kaw Area Technical School and the Topeka Correctional Facility for Women. Jamie has a degree in Landscape Architecture and a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Development/Technical Teacher Education.

She wrote a weekly gardening column for the Topeka Capital Journal newspaper for which she received a national award and has been interviewed on TV and radio numerous times. She has been a guest speaker at the International Master Gardener’s Conference in Alaska, the International Correctional Educators Conference in Salt Lake City and numerous garden shows, garden clubs, and symposiums.

Cost is $10. Pre-register by calling the University of Missouri Extension Center at 417-448-2560 by June 4.