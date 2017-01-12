Free workshop scheduled for Jan. 21 at Andy Dalton Shooting Range near Ash Grove.

Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s a way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells.

People can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free reloading workshop on Jan. 21 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County near Ash Grove. The workshop will cover the basics of reloading rifle, pistol and shotgun shell ammunition. Topics will include brass care, bullet and primer selection and more.

To register or to get more information, call the Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov. The Dalton Range’s address is 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.