Eldon Cole, a livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension, says he often gets asked about why more farmers do not plant novel or friendly fescues.

“My reply normally is that if their dad and grandfather had planted the old Kentucky 31 fescue and then landowners think if it was good enough for them, ‘it’s good enough for me’,” said Cole.

According to Cole, he hears other excuses too. Some say it costs too much to kill the old stand. People worry about the cost of new novel fescue seed and whether it will survive like Kentucky 31. Others want a cost-share program. Many do not think their old fescue has any problems, or that their cattle won’t eat it, or that a person cannot harvest novels for seed.

“I’m sure there are other reasons given. However, there are a lot of reasons why you should start a renovation program,” said Cole. “Learn about the opportunities at the renovation school.”

The Novel Tall Fescue Renovation School is a day-long program on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center in Mt. Vernon.

School attendees will review fescue toxicosis symptoms and cause, economics, the establishment of the novel varieties, incentives and how to transition from toxic to non-toxic varieties.

The $60 per person registration covers the noon meal, refreshments and the school proceedings. Late registration will cost $75.

For more information or to register, contact the University of Missouri Extension Center in Mt. Vernon at 417-466-3102, email Cole at colee@missouri.edu or visit the school website at http://grasslandrenewal.org/education.htm.