Warm season grazing workshop to be held in Stockton

Cedar County MU Extension Center and Council will present a Warm Season Grass Cattle Grazing Workshop on March 8 in the Cedar County Library at 717 East Street, Stockton. The workshop will begin at 6 p.m.

MU Extension Regional Agriculture Specialists will lead the workshop. The topics of discussion and speakers are as follows:

• Warm Season Grass Development and Management by Pat Miller, Vernon County MU Extension Regional Agronomy Specialist

• Cattle Nutrition and Grazing Management on Warm Season Grasses by Patrick Davis, Cedar County MU Extension Regional Livestock Specialist

The workshop is free to the public but we would like for you to register by March 7 to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417/276-3313 or to Patrick Davis by email at davismp@missouri.edu. Please feel to contact us if you have questions or would like more information.