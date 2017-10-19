Are you confident your assets will go to your heirs the way you want them to? Have you taken steps to minimize family squabbles after you are gone? Do you know how to split the farm or business when only one child wants to return? Have you prepared your successor to take over and be successful in the future? Do you understand the tax implications? Are you effectively communicating with your kids? Do you know how to avoid probate? Do you know how to provide for your spouse or even your retirement needs while letting someone else take over? Do you understand what a power of attorney can do?

These are all difficult questions. Planning for your estate is something most people simply prefer to put off until a later day. But let’s face it, none of us are getting out of this alive. Why spend your entire life working and building up your business and assets to then risk it all because we don’t want to face the hard and difficult decisions? The time for estate planning is now.

While you are at it, do not stop at just estate planning for the transfer of assets alone. But if you own a farm or business you need to take the next step as well which is succession planning. This is where you begin to plan and prepare the next generation to take over at some point in time. If we don’t do a good job with this step our legacy could end right here. Succession planning is not turning over the checkbook the day after the funeral. It is a process that takes time and commitment to be successful.

Cedar County Extension Center will host a two-hour estate and succession planning program on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cedar County Library, 717 East Street, Stockton. The cost to attend is only $10/person. Please RSVP at 417-276-3313 or cedarco@missouri.edu by Nov. 10. Fee to attend needs to be paid to the Cedar County MU Extension Center (113 South Street, Stockton, Mo. 65785) by the Nov. 10 deadline. No refunds if you cancel after Nov. 10.

This program is brought to you by the Cedar County Commissioners, Cedar County Extension Council and University of Missouri Extension. It is open to anyone that wants to learn more, including farmers, business owners or just individuals that want to learn about basic estate planning. Plan to join us on Nov. 14.