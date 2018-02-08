Master Gardeners Class scheduled to begin March 6

Master Gardener Training will be help in El Dorado Springs at Cedar County Library on Tuesday evenings starting at 6 p. m. beginning on March 6 and lasting till May 8. This is a horticulture education course and the 10 sessions on Tuesday evenings will consist of

· Woody Ornamentals and Trees

· Irrigation, Hobby Greenhouses and Tool Care

· Plant Growth and Development

· Plant Diseases

· Soils & Composting

· Entomology

· Vegetable Gardening

· Flower Gardening

· Growing Fruit Crops

· Turfgrass

The course will be taught by MU Extension agronomy and horticulture specialist that have expertise in these areas along with the woody ornamentals and trees class being taught by and Missouri Department Conservation Community Forester. I have attached a flyer, class schedule and press release that provides more information on the class so please distribute that information as you see fit. The cost of the class is $150 per person or $250 per couple sharing materials. Registration along with the fee needs be paid by Feb. 27 in order to attend the class. The fee covers all the materials for the class. If you have any questions, want to register for the class or need more information please contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417 – 276 – 3313 or myself by email at davismp@missouri.edu.