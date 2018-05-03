A QuickBooks workshop will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in Stockton. This workshop is being done by Cedar County MU Extension Center and council as well as Missouri Small Business and Technology Development Center in Joplin with the help of the Cedar County Library. The workshop will be done by Lisa Robinson of the Missouri Small Business and Technology Development Center in Joplin at the Cedar County Library at 717 East Street.

Lisa will demonstrate QuickBooks Pro 2018 and covering topics of

• Customer and Vendor Flowcharts and how to enter data

• Preference Settings

• Reports

In addition to instruction, participants will receive a training manual that includes step – by – step instruction for entering data. Participants can bring their laptop if they prefer but please let us know by June 1 so that we can make proper arrangements.