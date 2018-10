The El Dorado Springs Senior Center, located at 604 S. Forest, will hold its cinnamon roll fundraiser the second Friday of the month form 7-10 a.m., or until they run out.

Cost is $1.50 each or $18 per dozen. Phone in your order for a dozen or more and receive free delivery.

All proceeds benefit the El Dorado Springs Senior Center and our programs, including Home Delivered Meals.