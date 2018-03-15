Mark your calendar and join the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce for the Serenity Storage Ribbon Cutting Celebration at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at their newest downtown location, 300 East Spring Street, El Dorado Springs. Please stay for lunch afterward.

David and Martha Kolstedt own Serenity Storage, operating ten properties in El Dorado Springs. Their properties are generously placed around the Wonder City to make them convenient to your home or business. They offer sizes from small 5X10 units for household goods up to large RV and Boat units.