Did you know you can still file a free federal and up to three state returns if your income in 2016 was $64,000 or less?

MyFreeTaxes is open to filers through Oct. 15 with adjusted Helpline hours- now open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CT. The MyFreeTaxes free income tax preparation program has been available since 2009. It is a collaboration with United Way Worldwide using H&R Block software.

“Using this tool, taxpayers prepare their own returns from the comfort and convenience of their home or office,” said Nellie Lamers, family financial education specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

Go to the University of Missouri Extension Taney county website to access this service: http://extension.missouri.edu/taney, then click on the link, File Your Own Tax Return for FREE, on the left side of the page.

A free federal and up to three state returns can be self-prepared by taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $64,000 or less in 2016. There is no age limit. (Not available for prior year returns nor for foreign students.)

The help options are available for taxpayers with questions and explain how to verify your identity and links to other information including, checking on your refund.

“If you were unable to file your tax return during the 2017 tax season, this is a great option to take advantage of. We are pleased to help make this money-saving option available for taxpayers in our area,” said Lamers.

