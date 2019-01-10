The Stockton License Office, now located at 304 RB Rd., opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4. For office hours and days of operation for the Stockton License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at http://dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (573) 674-1232.

The management contract for the Stockton License Office was awarded to Lisa Gardner on Oct. 5, 2018. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.